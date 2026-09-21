A heavily intoxicated LADY causes drama in Kisii - Chases after strangers and falls on the tarmac (VIDEO)





Monday, September 21, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded in Kisii after a heavily intoxicated lady became violent and chased after strangers while trying to attack them.

In the video, the lady is seen chasing the men before falling on the tarmac, causing a scene straight out of an action video.

The incident attracted the attention of people nearby, with the lady appearing unable to maintain her balance as she continued with the confrontation.

The video comes at a time when concerns over alcohol abuse among young people continue to generate debate, with some attributing the trend to the availability of cheap liquor.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.