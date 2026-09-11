DRAMA as a matatu driver runs over spikes and speeds off after a heated altercation with traffic police officers along Thika Road (VIDEO)





Friday, September 11, 2026 - A matatu driver is trending after he was captured on camera running over police spikes and speeding off following a heated confrontation with traffic officers.

The officers had erected a roadblock along Thika Road, where they were stopping vehicles, mostly matatus, and allegedly soliciting bribes.

The long-distance driver was flagged down at the roadblock and ordered to stop.

An argument then ensued between the driver and the cops as they allegedly demanded money from him.

In the video, the daring driver is seen running over the spikes and speeding off, leaving other motorists stunned.

Passengers aboard the vehicle were heard wailing as he sped off along the busy highway.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.



