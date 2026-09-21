DRAMA as a drug trafficker abandons a Mazda CX-5 and flees after an accident along a busy highway - Bhang worth over Ksh 7.2 million recovered from the damaged vehicle (PHOTOs)





Monday, September 21, 2026 - Police officers from Nakuru Central Police Station have recovered bhang worth approximately Ksh 7.2 million after an SUV transporting the illicit consignment was involved in a road accident along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway between Shinners Boys and the Mbaruk area.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a Mazda CX-5, registration number KDW 640U, which was travelling from Nakuru towards Nairobi, attempted to overtake before the driver lost control and collided with an oncoming Scania trailer.

The impact caused the SUV to spin and sustain extensive damage to its front section.

However, the driver abandoned the wreckage and fled the scene, leaving behind cargo that would soon reveal a suspected drug trafficking network.

During scene processing, officers discovered six sacks of bhang inside the Mazda CX-5.

The recovered narcotics weighed 241.5 kilograms, with an estimated street value of Ksh 7,245,000.

The exhibits have since been secured, with detectives from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB) in Nakuru taking over the investigations.

Meanwhile, detectives have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who remains at large.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.