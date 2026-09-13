Cheating wife DORIS MUREI laid to rest after being shot 7 times by her mpango wa kando - Her husband forgives her and blames Satan (PHOTOs)





Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Eldoret nurse Doris Murei Kamama has been laid to rest following her tragic death in an incident that shocked her family, friends, and the nursing community.

Murei was shot seven times by her married GSU officer boyfriend, who found her with another married GSU officer.

During the requiem Mass held in her honour, an emotional moment unfolded when Murei’s husband spoke about forgiveness.

Despite the painful circumstances surrounding her death, he said he had forgiven his late wife, describing her as a loving and loyal woman and attributing the tragic events to the influence of Satan.

His words left mourners deeply moved as family, friends, colleagues and members of the nursing fraternity gathered to bid her a final farewell.

Amid tears, grief and unanswered questions, Doris Murei Kamama was laid to rest yesterday at her family home in Chemolingot, Tiaty, Baringo County.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.