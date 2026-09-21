“You Have Failed Mt. Kenya People” – Furious MOSES KURIA blasts DP KINDIKI, heaps praise on GACHAGUA





Monday, September 21, 2026 - Former Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has launched a scathing attack on Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, accusing him of failing to address challenges bedeviling the Mt Kenya region.

In a post on X on Sunday, September 20, Kuria contrasted Kindiki’s leadership to that of his predecessor, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, particularly in tackling the region’s illicit alcohol crisis.

He referenced a funeral where mourners buried a relative whose death was linked to alcohol abuse, arguing that Gachagua, despite his political flaws, showed greater commitment to fighting the menace.

“Give credit where it is due. Rigathi Gachagua was serious about fighting illicit brews in the Mt Kenya region.

“The current holder of that office is not. This woman would not have gone through this pain,” Kuria said.

Kuria also criticized a weekend political gathering at Kirigiti Stadium in Kiambu County, where Kindiki met elders from the Gikuyu, Aembu, Mbeere, and Ameru communities, who formally installed him as the region’s spokesperson.

Kuria condemned the choice of venue, saying it undermined its historical significance.

“Kirigiti is the symbol of our freedom struggles. It is the birthplace of the nationalist movement.

“It is the worst choice of venue for a divisive agenda.

“It’s wrong to host a Pasua Mlima (Split the Mountain) conference at Kirigiti,” Kuria stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.