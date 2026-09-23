Caught on secret camera! This LADY is dating two men at the same time! Fear women (VIDEO)





Wednesday, September 23, 2026 - A trending video shows the moment a lady was captured meeting and getting affectionate with two men, both believed to be her boyfriends, just minutes apart.

In the video, the lady is seen hugging, kissing, and whispering sweet nothings to one man before bidding him goodbye.

Shortly after walking away, she meets another man, greets him, and walks away while holding his hand, apparently unaware that she was being secretly recorded.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.