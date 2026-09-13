FISI! NURU OKANGA captured on camera dancing with a well-endowed lady at SIFUNA’s rally - Couldn’t keep his hands off her nyash (VIDEO)





Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Popular political commentator and ground mobilizer Nuru Okanga was captured on camera dancing with a well-endowed lady on a campaign truck during a Linda Mwananchi rally led by Nairobi Senator and presidential hopeful Edwin Sifuna.

Okanga couldn’t keep his hands off the woman as they danced, leaving supporters and onlookers entertained.

The lively moment attracted attention as the two appeared to enjoy themselves.

Watch the video.

NURU OKANGA had a blast during Sifuna's Nairobi Rally. pic.twitter.com/glcY1Kqwga — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.