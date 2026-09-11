Kenyan LADY stuns netizens with SHOCKING CONFESSION on how she dealt with a woman who had an affair with her father – ‘Ogopa Wanawake’ (LOOK)





Friday, September 11, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has stunned netizens after making a shocking confession about how she responded to her father’s alleged affair.

According to the lady, her father cheated on her mother when she was 15 and began treating the family badly.

Years later, she decided to track down the woman involved with her father.

“I’m 30 now I traced the woman he cheated with on Facebook,” she revealed.

She claimed that after finding the woman, she discovered that she was married and began stalking her husband.

“I found out she’s married, started stalking her husband...and now we’re dating,” she confessed.

The revelation has left social media users stunned, with many debating whether her actions were justified or had crossed a line.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.