“You Have Soft Lips!” – Popular social media personality SOLOMON BUCHI shares wild DM he received from a bold LADY offering him ‘Mechi’





Tuesday, August 18, 2026 - The tables have officially turned in DM culture.

Solomon Buchi, a well‑known online personality, has stunned netizens after sharing a bold message from a lady asking out for a casual hookup.

“You have a soft lips I like you let’s get to () sometimes okay?

“Sorry for being this straightforward.”

In a post on IG, Solomon expressed his disappointment and made it clear he is a happily married man.

“I’m a happily married man, and I find this very disrespectful.”

Usually, women complain about unsolicited advances, but this time it’s the men ducking cheeky DMs, and the internet can’t stop laughing at the reversal.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.