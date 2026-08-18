Vocal Homa Bay Town MP PETER KALUMA in trouble for inciting Luos to “deal with” individuals opposed to President RUTO’s re-election.





Wednesday, August 18, 2026 - The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma to appear before the body on August 19, 2026, warning that failure to comply will lead to his arrest.

Kaluma is expected to assist the commission with investigations into remarks he made in Homa Bay County last week, which NCIC described as inflammatory and inciting.

Addressing a political gathering in his local dialect, the legislator allegedly urged supporters to “deal with” individuals opposed to President William Ruto’s re‑election.

“As of today, we are issuing the command that anyone who says one term, deal with them.

“Anyone that has worked with the other side, even if they were a driver and they feel they cannot walk with us, must now disappear,” Kaluma was quoted as saying.

He further threatened to inspect hotels and residences hosting opposition supporters, warning proprietors they could also face consequences.

The remarks appeared to target those using the phrase “one term” to suggest President Ruto should not secure a second term.

Kaluma insisted that Homa Bay, an ODM stronghold, must back Ruto for two terms.

His comments came ahead of an opposition rally organized by the Linda Mwananchi group on August 16.

The event was marred by violence, with roads blocked and property looted on Saturday night.

Clashes continued into Sunday, forcing former ODM Secretary‑General Edwin Sifuna and rally organizers to seek alternative routes.

In a statement, NCIC condemned the violence and warned that rising intolerance could plunge Kenya into lawlessness.

The commission reiterated that while political rights are fundamental, they must be exercised responsibly, without incitement, hate speech, or disorder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.