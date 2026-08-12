WINNIE ODINGA opens up on why marriage has taken a back seat and life after RAILA - “I Just Have Not Found That Person”

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 - EALA lawmaker Winnie Odinga has opened up on why she is not in a hurry to settle down and how her father, the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, shaped her choices.
Speaking in an interview with Edmund Obilo on State
Affairs, Winnie admitted that marriage has not been a priority, though she
still believes in the idea of a lifelong partner.
She described her view of marriage as a “fairy tale” inspired
union built on love, commitment, and staying together for life.
“I think I am married to my work. I believe in marriage more
in the fairy tale style,” she said.
Winnie, born in 1990, confessed she has not met the person
who fits that picture.
“I just have not found that person,” she noted, emphasizing
that marriage should be approached with time and effort, not treated as an
obligation.
Speaking on life after her father’s death, Winnie, who
served as his aide, strategist, and confidante, often accompanying him on
campaigns and public engagements, admitted it came at a personal cost.
“Because I had the privileged position to be his private
secretary, his confidant and his daughter, essentially I had to take care of
him at the expense of many things I may have wanted.”
She likened Raila’s influence to Jupiter’s gravitational
pull, drawing everyone into his orbit. His passing in October 2025 left her
grappling with the loss of a father, mentor, and closest friend.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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