Drama as ERIC KINUTHIA’s wife forms a WhatsApp Group and adds his14 SIDE CHICKS - One of his side chicks is a Gen Z and very beautiful (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, August 12, 2026 - Drama has erupted after a woman formed a WhatsApp group and added her cheating husband’s side chicks.

She snooped through her husband’s phone and discovered that he had been cheating on her with 14 different women.

The cunning man, identified as Eric Kinuthia Mungai, had saved some of the women using men’s names.

One of the ladies believed to be Eric’s side chick took to her TikTok account and shared a message she received from his estranged wife after adding her to the group.

The woman has also added her cheating husband to the group and posted chats, photos, and video evidence of him engaging in extra-marital affairs.

Check this out.

Below are photos of one of Eric’s side chicks who was added to the group.















