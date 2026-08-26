Video shows the moment sitting MCA exchanged kicks and blows with an aspirant at a funeral in Homa Bay as mourners watched in shock





Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - Mourners were treated to dramatic scenes after a sitting Member of County Assembly (MCA) engaged in a physical altercation with his political rival at a burial ceremony held in Kasagunga Ward, Homa Bay County.

Drama started after the aspirant criticised the sitting MCA’s leadership while addressing mourners.

Irked by the remarks, the MCA rushed to the podium and confronted the aspirant, with the disagreement quickly turning physical.

The two leaders were then seen exchanging kicks and blows as shocked mourners watched the chaotic scenes unfold.

The area chief was also seen attempting to intervene and calm the situation as the two politicians continued with their confrontation.

Watch the video.

The current MCA and MCA aspirant in Kasagunga Ward in Homabay County exchanging blows in a funeral.



Ni kama hawa watu wa hii Yemen wamerogwa! Even MCAs and their aspirants are GOONS! pic.twitter.com/wFu5HYO2Tz — Generali Osumo (@generali_osumo) August 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.