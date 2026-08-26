Kanisa Ni Uongo - A Kenyan pastor abandons religion and tears his pastoral clothing (VIDEO)

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - A little-known Kenyan pastor is trending after abandoning his religious beliefs and walking away from the church.
The man, who was ordained as a reverend and served in the
church for years, underwent a period of self-reflection before deciding to
leave the church.
In a video circulating online, the former pastor is captured removing his clerical attire and tearing it apart as he explains the reasons behind his decision.
He claimed that he had been “blinded” and questioned the
truth behind religion.
“Religion ni takataka. There is no truth in it,” he lamented
in the trending video.
The video has since sparked mixed reactions online, with
some social media users expressing shock at his decision while others praised
him for speaking openly about his personal beliefs.
Watch the video.
"Nimebebwa ujinga miaka mingi, Kanisa ni uongo, hii ni ujinga na takataka!" Drama as a Reverend tears his uniform and declares he has quit his church job.— Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) August 25, 2026
Kondoo wamebaki bila mchungaji pic.twitter.com/K7Kqm5kQXU
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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