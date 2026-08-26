Kanisa Ni Uongo - A Kenyan pastor abandons religion and tears his pastoral clothing (VIDEO)





Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - A little-known Kenyan pastor is trending after abandoning his religious beliefs and walking away from the church.

The man, who was ordained as a reverend and served in the church for years, underwent a period of self-reflection before deciding to leave the church.

In a video circulating online, the former pastor is captured removing his clerical attire and tearing it apart as he explains the reasons behind his decision.

He claimed that he had been “blinded” and questioned the truth behind religion.

“Religion ni takataka. There is no truth in it,” he lamented in the trending video.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users expressing shock at his decision while others praised him for speaking openly about his personal beliefs.

Watch the video.

"Nimebebwa ujinga miaka mingi, Kanisa ni uongo, hii ni ujinga na takataka!" Drama as a Reverend tears his uniform and declares he has quit his church job.



Kondoo wamebaki bila mchungaji pic.twitter.com/K7Kqm5kQXU — Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) August 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.