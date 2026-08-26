Flirting With Death! Gen Z cyclist almost run over by a vehicle while pulling dangerous stunts along a busy road (VIDEO)

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - A young cyclist narrowly escaped a serious accident while pulling dangerous stunts with other cyclists along a busy road.
In
the video, the cyclists are seen performing daring stunts as they weave through
traffic, with several vehicles moving along the busy road.
At
one point, one of the cyclists appears to lose control of his bicycle and falls
onto the tarmac.
A
vehicle travelling behind him comes dangerously close to running over him, but
he manages to escape what could have been a tragic accident.
Watch the video.
Kidogo wifi ikue successful😂 pic.twitter.com/mojg4QXgYO— Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) August 25, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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