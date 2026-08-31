Video of Senator BONI KHALWALE flirting with PAULINE NJOROGE days after burying his wife sparks reactions – “There is a big gap in my home" (WATCH)





Monday, August 31, 2026 – A video of Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale appearing to flirt with digital strategist Pauline Njoroge has sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

In the short clip, Khalwale, who is openly polygamous, is seen chatting with Pauline during a recent Linda Mwananchi event.

During their conversation, the outspoken senator told her that there was a “big gap” in his home and asked her to let him know when she was ready.

Khalwale appeared to be referring to the recent death of one of his wives, Gloria Sekeiyan, who was laid to rest on Friday, August 21, at the senator’s Malinya home in Kakamega.

Although Khalwale’s remarks may have been made in jest, they did not go unnoticed, with some netizens criticizing him for appearing to flirt with Pauline just days after the death of his wife.

“Your wife just died, bro. Hata nyasi haijamea kwa kaburi and you're doing this nonsense flirting,” one netizen commented.

Others, however, came to Khalwale’s defense, pointing out that the senator has always been open about his polygamous lifestyle.

“He's a Luhya man, polygamy is allowed,” another netizen quipped.

Pauline appeared to take the remarks lightly, laughing off the senator’s comments during their interaction.

The exchange has since triggered a lively debate online, with some questioning the timing of Khalwale’s remarks while others viewed the interaction as harmless banter.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.