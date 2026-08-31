A heavily intoxicated police officer confronted after crashing into riders while in the line of duty - Pombe Sio Supu (VIDEO)





Monday, August 31, 2026 - A youthful police officer was confronted by a group of riders after causing an accident while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The officer was reportedly on duty and driving a police pickup while in uniform when he crashed into several riders, leaving some of them seriously injured and bedridden in hospital.

A video shared online shows the angry riders confronting the officer as he attempts to flee from the scene.

The officer appears unsteady on his feet and at one point falls to the ground as the riders surround him and demand answers.

The incident has sparked outrage, with concerns being raised over the conduct of officers entrusted with protecting members of the public.

Watch the video.

It is deeply disturbing that a police officer driving a Mariamu pickup while intoxicated reportedly crashed into several riders, leaving some of them bedridden in hospital.



No one is above the law. The victims deserve justice, and those responsible must be held fully… pic.twitter.com/Qjn7Ijd4xj — Kijana ya Misa🇰🇪 (@kijana_misa) August 31, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.