Usimbebe Utajiletea Shida - Man warns a boda boda rider who was ferrying a heavily intoxicated slay queen (VIDEO)





Monday, August 31, 2026 - A man confronted a boda boda rider and warned him that he could land in trouble after spotting him ferrying a heavily intoxicated lady.

The lady had hailed the motorbike after spending the night drinking at a city club.

She appeared heavily intoxicated and unaware of what was happening around her.

In the video, the man is seen telling the boda boda rider to drop her off, warning that if anything bad happened to the lady, he could become the key suspect.

The rider insisted that he was simply doing his job, but the man continued urging him to drop her off.

After a brief back-and-forth, the rider finally saw the sense in the man’s warning and dropped the lady off.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.