Shocking video exposes counterfeit liquor production at secret Thika hideout - Hii Ni Sumu! These criminals should be arrested





Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - A video has emerged showing what appears to be several brands of counterfeit liquor being manufactured at a hidden location in Thika, raising concerns over consumer safety.

The video was reportedly recorded at a secluded mansion in Thika, where unscrupulous traders are involved in the manufacture of counterfeit alcoholic drinks.

The footage shows the liquor being prepared and packaged under unhygienic conditions, raising further questions about the safety of the products in the market.

The chemicals being used in the process have also raised concern, with claims that some could be harmful to consumers.

The video comes at a time when the country is grappling with renewed concerns over counterfeit and illicit alcohol, with authorities under pressure to crack down on individuals involved in the illegal trade.

Why can't we arrest these criminals feeding Kenyans poison? 🤔🤔🤔. These are just small fishes but there are big ones in mansions in Thika etc... pic.twitter.com/2Ib3ydccRD — Juma G 🇰🇪 (@jumaf3) August 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.