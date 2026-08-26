Alileta Kichwa Nikafukuza Yeye - COTU boss FRANCIS ATWOLI says he chased away his estranged wife ROSELINDA SIMIYU! Accuses her of being used by his political detractors (VIDEO)





Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - COTU boss Francis Atwoli has addressed a leaked audio recording in which he was heard scolding his estranged wife, Roselinda Simiyu.

According to Atwoli, the audio was recorded before the two parted ways.

Speaking at a function, the veteran trade unionist confirmed that he chased Roselinda away, accusing her of disrespecting him.

“Alileta kichwa nikafukuza yeye,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli also accused his political detractors of using his estranged wife to settle political scores, but maintained that he remains unmoved by the attacks directed at him.

Atwoli and Roselinda parted ways in 2016 after their marriage broke down over irreconcilable differences.

Roselinda had previously claimed that Atwoli did not disclose that he was married when they first met in 1996.

“I met Francis in 1996 when I was a chairperson at the Kenya Union of Sugar Plantation Workers.

"He was 47 years old but never told me he was married; instead, he said he was divorced,” Roselinda claimed in a past interview.

A useless conversation between Atwoli and one of his wife leaks. pic.twitter.com/ZeWCClpOA4 — Majuu Alone 🇰🇪 (@jaokojohnmark) August 23, 2026

The two later separated, with their troubled relationship continuing to attract public attention over the years.

Watch the video.

Alileta Kichwa Nikafukuza Yeye - COTU boss FRANCIS ATWOLI says he chased away his estranged wife ROSELINDA SIMIYU! pic.twitter.com/gZj08qZK1d — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.