“RUTO has appointed his girlfriends to key government positions’’ - GACHAGUA reveals the Head of State doesn’t focus on merit but uses his power to prey on women! Reminds Kenyans of famous room 310 at Weston Hotel





Tuesday, August 18, 2026 - DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua continued his onslaught against his former boss, President William Ruto, while hosting a delegation at his Wamunyoro home, claiming that the Head of State uses his power to prey on women.

According to Gachagua, Ruto has appointed his girlfriends to key government positions instead of prioritizing merit.

"He has appointed his girlfriends to key government positions. Huyu mtu tabia yake ni mbaya. I know him well," Gachagua said, while also warning his sister-in-law Margaret Gachagua, widow of the late Nderitu Gachagua, to keep her distance from the President.

He claimed that Ruto used Margaret and her daughter Susan to fabricate lies against him for political gain, though he has since forgiven them.

"My sister-in-law Margaret and niece Susan, keep off that man. He will con you like he has conned many other women," he added.

Gachagua's latest remarks have revived long-standing rumours that Ruto has a special room at his lavish Weston Hotel, where he reportedly takes women for "interviews" before appointing them to government positions.

Below is a video of Gachagua exposing Ruto badly.

"Ruto amejaza ma girlfriends kwa serikali, tabia yake ni mbaya!"~Gachagua pic.twitter.com/5X3YIjDM0I — Lightcast TV Kenya (@Lightcasttvke) August 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.