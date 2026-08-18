“RUTO has appointed his girlfriends to key government positions’’ - GACHAGUA reveals the Head of State doesn’t focus on merit but uses his power to prey on women! Reminds Kenyans of famous room 310 at Weston Hotel

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 - DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua continued his onslaught against his former boss, President William Ruto, while hosting a delegation at his Wamunyoro home, claiming that the Head of State uses his power to prey on women.
According to Gachagua, Ruto has appointed his girlfriends to
key government positions instead of prioritizing merit.
"He has appointed his girlfriends to key government
positions. Huyu mtu tabia yake ni mbaya. I know him well," Gachagua
said, while also warning his sister-in-law Margaret Gachagua, widow of the late
Nderitu Gachagua, to keep her distance from the President.
He claimed that Ruto used Margaret and her daughter Susan to
fabricate lies against him for political gain, though he has since forgiven
them.
"My sister-in-law Margaret and
niece Susan, keep off that man. He will con you like he has conned many other
women," he added.
Gachagua's latest remarks have revived long-standing rumours
that Ruto has a special room at his lavish Weston Hotel, where he reportedly
takes women for "interviews" before appointing them to government
positions.
Below is a video of Gachagua exposing Ruto badly.
"Ruto amejaza ma girlfriends kwa serikali, tabia yake ni mbaya!"~Gachagua pic.twitter.com/5X3YIjDM0I— Lightcast TV Kenya (@Lightcasttvke) August 17, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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