Red Flags All Over - Netizens cast doubt on LULU HASSAN’s hyped marriage with RASHID ABDALLA after she ventured into politics as a video surfaces! Look at the body language





Tuesday, August 11, 2026 - For years, Citizen TV anchors and seasoned journalists Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla have been one of the most admired celebrity couples in Kenya.

Kenyans have admired their on-screen chemistry and the way they have carried themselves in public, making them one of the country’s most celebrated media couples.

However, a video recently taken at a function has left netizens talking, with some casting doubt on whether their marriage will stand the test of time after Lulu ventured into politics.

Some social media users claim that she appears to have “grown horns” after mingling with political bigwigs.

“Look at the body language,” one netizen commented.

“Your wife akiingia politics; consider yourself to be in a de facto open marriage,” another user commented.

Watch the video and be the judge.



