Man ordered to pay married woman Ksh 2.5 million after secretly taking her private photos during hotel meet up and circulating them online - Na Iwe Funzo

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 - A man has been ordered to pay Ksh. 2.5 million after secretly taking private photographs of a married woman during a hotel meet-up and later having the images circulated online without her consent.
The woman
told the court that she faced ridicule from family, friends and neighbours
after the photographs were widely shared, an ordeal that left her struggling
with depression.
The mother of two further
told the court that her marriage broke down after the photographs were
circulated online.
She said she was forced to
seek professional help to cope with the emotional distress and work towards
restoring her mental well-being.
The man
denied responsibility, arguing that there was no proof that the social media
account used to circulate the photographs belonged to him.
However,
the Court held that a person who possesses intimate photographs has a duty to
safeguard them against unauthorised disclosure.
The Court
found that the woman’s right to privacy and dignity had been violated and
ordered the man to pay Ksh. 2 million in general damages and Ksh. 500,000 in
exemplary damages.
He was also ordered to meet
the costs of the case, together with applicable interest.
Read the full judgment below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments