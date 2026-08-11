Man ordered to pay married woman Ksh 2.5 million after secretly taking her private photos during hotel meet up and circulating them online - Na Iwe Funzo







Tuesday, August 11, 2026 - A man has been ordered to pay Ksh. 2.5 million after secretly taking private photographs of a married woman during a hotel meet-up and later having the images circulated online without her consent.

The woman told the court that she faced ridicule from family, friends and neighbours after the photographs were widely shared, an ordeal that left her struggling with depression.

The mother of two further told the court that her marriage broke down after the photographs were circulated online.

She said she was forced to seek professional help to cope with the emotional distress and work towards restoring her mental well-being.

The man denied responsibility, arguing that there was no proof that the social media account used to circulate the photographs belonged to him.

However, the Court held that a person who possesses intimate photographs has a duty to safeguard them against unauthorised disclosure.

The Court found that the woman’s right to privacy and dignity had been violated and ordered the man to pay Ksh. 2 million in general damages and Ksh. 500,000 in exemplary damages.

He was also ordered to meet the costs of the case, together with applicable interest.

Read the full judgment below.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.