Profesa Eshuya’s wife destroys his vehicles after a domestic dispute (PHOTOs & VIDEO)





Friday, August 14, 2026 - Popular Luhya comedian Thomas Omurunga Oyoro, better known as Profesa Eshuya, is counting losses after his estranged wife damaged his vehicles following a domestic dispute.

The comedian’s vehicles bore the brunt of his wife’s anger, suffering significant damage

A video shared on social media shows the vehicles with their windscreens broken following the incident.

Eshuya is a seasoned comedian, emcee, and the CEO of Luhya TV.

It is alleged that the comedian has been involved in frequent domestic disputes, with the latest incident attracting attention after the damaged vehicles were captured on video.

See the photos and video.

Reports are emerging that the wife of Professor Eshuya, the CEO of Luhya TV in Western Kenya, destroyed her husband's vehicles after they had a conflict. Here is the video of the destroyed vehicles. pic.twitter.com/AqattzwOGB — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) August 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.