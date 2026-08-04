PHOTOs of DAVID KHALWANDA, the GSU officer whose house was torched by his jilted ex-lover in Embakasi after finding him in the company of two other women





Tuesday, August 4, 2026 - Detectives have launched a manhunt for a woman accused of setting fire to her former boyfriend's house at the GSU Embakasi B Campus following a dramatic confrontation that unfolded in the early hours of the morning.

According to police reports, the incident occurred at around 2:00 a.m. when the suspect stormed the camp and found her ex-boyfriend, General Service Unit (GSU) officer David Kwalanda, inside his Uni-Hut (mabati house) in the company of two other women.

The unexpected encounter reportedly triggered a heated altercation.

To defuse the situation, the officer escorted the two women out of the camp and accompanied them to the gate.

However, while he was away from his house, fellow officers reportedly raised the alarm after noticing flames engulfing the Uni-Hut.

The officers rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the fire before it spread to neighboring houses.

Despite their efforts, the blaze destroyed assorted police equipment, government stores, and the officer's household items.

Police estimate the value of the property lost in the fire at approximately KSh 200,000.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Crime Scene Investigation officers from Embakasi documented and processed the scene before handing over the matter to detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at Embakasi Police Station, who have launched investigations into the suspected arson.

The woman accused of starting the fire fled the scene and remains at large.

Detectives are pursuing leads to establish her whereabouts as investigations continue.

Below are photos of the victim.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.