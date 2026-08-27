Paybill Inafanya Nini Kwa Nyumba? Netizens react to a video of a LADY pulling crazy stunts inside her house! Huyu Ni Kama Anauza Kasusu (VIDEO)





Thursday, August 27, 2026 - The internet has erupted after a lady posted a video pulling crazy stunts inside her dingy single-room house, only for netizens to speculate about her source of livelihood after spotting a Paybill number pinned on the wall.

Many wondered why she had a Paybill number on the wall inside the house, leading to speculation that she might be selling “mechi” from the comfort of her home.

Watch the video and comments on X.

Paybill kwa nyumba ni ya kazi gani? https://t.co/OC2dJMRVg4 pic.twitter.com/nd5qQ40OMc

The Kenyan DAILY POST.