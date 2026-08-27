Papa wa Roma Meets Pope! Speaker MOSES WETANG’ULA meets head of Catholic Church Pope Leo XIV at Vatican (PHOTOs)





Thursday, August 27, 2026 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, popularly nicknamed Papa wa Roma, attended the General Audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, August 26, where he joined thousands of faithful for an encounter presided over by Pope Leo XIV.

Wetang’ula described the gathering as a moment of fellowship and reflection, noting that it united people from across the globe around messages of peace, hope, and service to humanity.

“I had the honour of attending the General Audience at the Vatican, presided over by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV,” he said.

He added that the occasion reinforced the need for solidarity and stronger bonds among communities and nations.

“This was a moment of reflection, fellowship and goodwill as we joined faithful from across the world to hear the Holy Father’s message of peace, hope and service to humanity,” Wetang’ula remarked.

His visit comes just weeks after Kenya established a resident diplomatic mission to the Holy See, aimed at strengthening ties with the Vatican.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi announced on July 20 that President William Ruto had appointed Kenya’s first ambassador to the Holy See.

“Kenya has established a resident mission to the Holy See with President Ruto appointing a practicing Catholic as our first ambassador,” Mudavadi said, adding that Kenya’s partnership with the Catholic Church remains strong across leadership and society.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.