Nosy neighbour secretly records a video of married man goofing around with househelp on the rooftop while wife was away - Hii Inagulwa (WATCH)





Tuesday, August 18, 2026 - A nosy neighbour turned detective and secretly recorded a video of her married neighbour getting mushy with the househelp while his wife was reportedly away.

The two were spotted at the rented apartment's rooftop, where they were seen holding each other and even sharing a kiss.

According to reports, the man's wife was away for a team-building event with her office colleagues.

Cases of househelps having affairs with their employers' husbands have become increasingly common nowadays.

Watch the video.

Nosy neighbour secretly records a video of a married man goofing around with househelp on the rooftop pic.twitter.com/uNVTBhMY8E — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.