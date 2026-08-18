How a JKUAT female student's Tinder date with a Nigerian man disguising himself as a Black American turned tragic after inviting her to a luxury apartment in Westlands





Tuesday, August 18, 2026 - A female student from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) is calling on women across Kenya to come forward and assist investigations in a high-profile legal battle against a foreigner identified as King Nwachukwu, who is reportedly preying on ladies through Tinder and inviting them to his apartment, where he subjects them to abuse.

The suspect disguises himself as a Black American on the dating app to lure unsuspecting women.

According to police and prosecution reports, the student connected with Nwachukwu on the popular dating app, and he invited her to his apartment at the GTC Residence in Westlands.

The encounter turned violent when the suspect seized the student's belongings and dragged her into a bedroom.

The prosecution states that the student was violated multiple times without her consent.

Investigators were told that the ordeal involved severe physical violations, being forced to ingest unidentified pills, and being made to take a shower before being driven out of the apartment.

The student promptly reported the incident at the Parklands Police Station, prompting a swift police investigation that led to Nwachukwu's arrest.

The suspect subsequently appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul at the Kibera Law Courts, where he pleaded not guilty to the serious charges he is currently facing.

During the court proceedings, Magistrate Abdul ordered the miscellaneous application file closed and directed that the formal bond application, alongside a pre-bail report, be heard.

Nwachukwu remains remanded in custody until the upcoming court date.

The victim is encouraging any women who may have had similar experiences with the accused to come forward and assist with ongoing investigations.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.