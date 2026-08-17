MOSIRIA exposes notorious criminal JOHN NYAKUNDI - What he did will leave you speechless! Kuna Wanaume Wanyama Hii Dunia (PHOTOs)

Monday, August 17, 2026 - Senior Nairobi County government official and philanthropist Geoffrey Mosiria has raised the alarm over a man accused of committing a serious offence against his young stepdaughter in Utawala.
Mosiria identified the man as John Nyakundi Gisemba, whom he
accused of doing the unthinkable to his young stepdaughter before going into
hiding after he began pursuing the matter.
According to Mosiria, the matter was reported at Mihango
Police Station on June 26, 2026, under OB No. 43 at 2104hrs.
Despite the seriousness of the allegations, he said he
understands that Nyakundi has not yet been arrested.
Mosiria said he personally visited the child and her mother
at their home to establish the facts surrounding the allegations.
He said the accounts
given by the child and her mother, together with medical documentation
presented to him, raised serious concerns that required immediate
investigation.
At the time, Mosiria said his social media accounts had been
suspended, meaning the matter did not receive the public attention it might
otherwise have attracted.
He now claims that Nyakundi has reportedly resurfaced and is
allegedly threatening his wife while claiming that nothing will happen to him
and that Mosiria will no longer pursue the matter.
Addressing Nyakundi directly, Mosiria said the suspension of
his social media accounts did not mean the matter had disappeared.
“Allegations involving the abuse of an innocent child
deserve to be investigated fully and handled through the proper legal channels.
I will continue following up on this matter and seeking justice for the child
through the appropriate authorities,” Mosiria said.
He urged Nyakundi to present himself at the nearest police station and called on anyone who recognizes him or has credible information about his whereabouts to report to the police or relevant authorities.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments