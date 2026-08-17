A Kisii single mother to a teenage boy is looking for a responsible man to help with son’s back-to-school shopping - Must be 50 and above! Flaunts Nyash (PHOTOs)





Monday, August 17, 2026 - A Kisii single mother has openly declared that she is searching for a man to help ease her financial struggles as schools prepare to reopen.

The woman made the post in a Facebook group where single mothers and fathers mingle, saying she was looking for a responsible man aged 50 years and above to help her with shopping for her teenage son.

“Kuja tufanye shopping pamoja,” she posted, while also sharing photos flaunting her nyash to attract the attention of men.

Her post sparked massive reactions online, with some social media users trolling her and claiming that she had wasted her youthful years with the wrong men and was now looking for a responsible man to support her.

Check out her post and photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.