Man sentenced to 2 years at Shimo La Tewa without the option of a fine after being caught vandalizing reinforcement bars from a newly constructed highway (PHOTOs)





Saturday, August 1, 2026 -A man has been sentenced to two years in prison at Shimo La Tewa without the option of a fine after he was caught vandalizing drainage infrastructure and stealing reinforcement bars from a newly constructed section of the Mombasa–Mariakani (A8) Highway.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) welcomed the court's decision, saying it sends a strong message to those involved in vandalizing public infrastructure.

The convict, identified as Fredrick Rakoro, was arrested earlier this week by officers from the Axle Load Enforcement Highway Unit (ALEHU) in the Coast Region while allegedly removing reinforcement bars near Jomvu.

He was arraigned before the Mombasa Law Courts, where he pleaded guilty to the offence under Section 24 of the Scrap Metal Act, 2015.

The court subsequently sentenced him to two years' imprisonment at Shimo La Tewa Prison without the option of paying a fine.

KeNHA condemned the destruction and theft of road infrastructure, warning that such acts not only waste public resources but also put the lives of road users at risk by compromising the integrity of the country's road network.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.