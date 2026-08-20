Kikuyu hawker rips off American tourists along a busy highway - Sells them roasted maize at Ksh 200 per piece (VIDEO)







Thursday, August 20, 2026- A Kikuyu hawker selling roasted maize along a major highway has sparked reactions after charging a group of visiting American tourists Ksh200 a piece.

In a video circulating online, the hawker is seen approaching the tourists’ vehicle as it slows down along the busy highway.

The tourists inquire about the price of the roasted maize, with the hawker telling them that one piece costs Ksh200.

One of the tourists agrees to buy a piece, but the hawker appears to encourage her to purchase more for the other passengers in the vehicle.

The woman, however, insists that she is satisfied with the single piece she has bought.

The vehicle then drives off, with the driver informing the tourists that the roasted maize normally sells for around Ksh20 per piece.

The revelation left the tourists visibly surprised, with the video capturing their reaction as they realized they had been ripped off.



