Kakamega Senator Dr. BONI KHALWALE mourns sudden death of his third wife GLORIA SEKEIYAN





Saturday, August 15, 2026 - Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale has announced the sudden death of his wife, Gloria Sekeiyan Khalwale, who passed away on Saturday morning, August 15, after suffering a heart attack.

In a statement, Khalwale said Gloria, his third wife, collapsed and died unexpectedly. Together, they had eight children.

"My dear wife, Gloria Sekeiyan Khalwale, has this morning suddenly collapsed and died after a heart attack.

"She is the mother of Engine Kukaste Khalwale. Olivia Sabayi Khalwale, Flavia Shimuli Khalwale, Gift Atubukha Khalwale, Meliza Khamwenyi Khalwale, Velma Nasiebanda Khalwale, Sonia Inuni Khalwale, and Maura Makatse Khalwale," the Kakamega Senator announced.

In October 2019, his first wife, Mama Adelaide Shikanga Khalwale, died after developing pulmonary hypertension.

Khalwale had previously revealed that she had battled blood cancer before recovering.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.