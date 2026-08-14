Jubilee Party fires back at RUTO after he accused UHURU of sponsoring Opposition candidates to remove him from power in 2027 elections.





Friday, August 14, 2026 - The Jubilee Party has hit back at President William Ruto after he accused retired President Uhuru Kenyatta of sponsoring opposition candidates to challenge him in the 2027 General Election.

In a statement, Jubilee Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta urged the Head of State to stop targeting Kenyatta and instead address pressing issues affecting Kenyans.

He argued that the administration could not continue campaigning against a leader who left office in 2022.

“Let it be said plainly, a government that has been in power for a full term cannot keep campaigning against a man who left office in 2022.

“At some point, leadership means answering for your own record, not recycling grievances against your predecessor as a substitute for one,” the statement read.

Ole Kenta further emphasized that Kenyatta, like any citizen, is entitled to peace, privacy, and personal opinions.

He suggested that the government’s persistent attacks only highlighted discomfort with Kenyatta’s legacy.

“You do not spend four years attacking a private citizen unless his silence would say more than your speeches do,” he remarked.

The Jubilee SG added that Kenyans elected Ruto’s administration to deliver solutions, not to wage political battles against a retired president.

“If the loudest thing this administration can produce four years in is another smear campaign about Uhuru Kenyatta, then perhaps it is not him who owes the country an explanation,” he said.

Ruto, speaking a day earlier, had claimed Uhuru was envious of his achievements, accusing him of sponsoring protégés to run in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.