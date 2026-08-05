GACHAGUA responds after PETER MUNYA and MUTURI reject calls to dissolve their parties and join DCP – “Misguided”







Wednesday, August 05, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed claims by three Mt Kenya East leaders that his Democratic Change Party (DCP) is undermining other political outfits in the region.

Speaking on Wednesday, August 5, at his Wamunyoro residence, Gachagua responded to remarks by Justin Muturi, Peter Munya and Lenny Kivuti, who had vowed not to dissolve their parties to join DCP, describing their position as “misguided.”

“I saw yesterday my brothers Justin Muturi, Peter Munya and Lenny Kivuti were complaining that DCP has become too strong and that Riggy G does not want other political parties.

"I think they are misguided,” Gachagua said.

He stressed that he has never asked anyone to fold their party into DCP, adding that he welcomes multiple parties in Mt Kenya to strengthen democracy.

“We want many political parties in Mt Kenya so that everyone can compete. I have not told anyone to dissolve their party,” he stated.

Gachagua challenged the three leaders to work harder to popularize their outfits, noting that DCP’s strength comes from consistent grassroots mobilization.

He cited the recent Ol Kalou by-election, where Munya’s PNU candidate secured only 28 votes, as evidence of weak party structures.

“Munya and PNU party did not even visit Ol Kalou.

"Your candidate only got 28 votes in that by-election. Isn’t that embarrassing?” he posed.

On Tuesday, Muturi, Munya and Kivuti had accused Gachagua of sidelining other parties while building DCP.

They warned him against “arm-twisting” them into folding their outfits, insisting that durable partnerships must be built on equality, trust and respect for institutional autonomy.

“Our restraint should not be mistaken for acquiescence.

"We call upon Hon Gachagua to desist from divisive pronouncements and instead embrace structured dialogue, consultation and respectful engagement among all like-minded political parties,” Munya said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.