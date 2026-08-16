Heartbroken man cries out after DENZEL ONYANGO snatched his wife - Claims she has abandoned their kids for a whole year after eloping with Onyango

Sunday, August 16, 2026 - An estranged husband has taken to social media to accuse Denzel Onyango of destroying his marriage and causing his wife, Sylvia, to leave their children after eloping with him.
In an emotional
message directed at Onyango, the man said he had chosen not to respond to the
betrayal with revenge, instead leaving the matter in God’s hands.
“Denzel Onyango,
umeharibu ndoa yangu ni vile siwezi lipisha mabaya kwa mabaya ila nawachia
Mungu apambane na wewe,” he wrote.
The man claimed
that Sylvia had left their children behind after leaving the matrimonial home
to be with Onyango.
According to him,
the children have now gone for about a year without their mother, a situation
he says has caused them emotional distress.
“Sylvia amewacha
watoto juu yako, huu ni mwaka mzima. But let God deal with you. Watoto
hawatashinda wanalia juu yako,” he added.
Check out the post.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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