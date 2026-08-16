Heartbroken man cries out after DENZEL ONYANGO snatched his wife - Claims she has abandoned their kids for a whole year after eloping with Onyango





Sunday, August 16, 2026 - An estranged husband has taken to social media to accuse Denzel Onyango of destroying his marriage and causing his wife, Sylvia, to leave their children after eloping with him.

In an emotional message directed at Onyango, the man said he had chosen not to respond to the betrayal with revenge, instead leaving the matter in God’s hands.

“Denzel Onyango, umeharibu ndoa yangu ni vile siwezi lipisha mabaya kwa mabaya ila nawachia Mungu apambane na wewe,” he wrote.

The man claimed that Sylvia had left their children behind after leaving the matrimonial home to be with Onyango.

According to him, the children have now gone for about a year without their mother, a situation he says has caused them emotional distress.

“Sylvia amewacha watoto juu yako, huu ni mwaka mzima. But let God deal with you. Watoto hawatashinda wanalia juu yako,” he added.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST.