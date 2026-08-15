More dirty secrets on CHARLENE RUTO’s husband ISAYA YUNGE emerge - It appears she didn’t do a thorough background check! Will this marriage survive? (LOOK)


Saturday, August 15, 2026 - Former Guinean President Lansana Conte’s niece, Princess Nguemaa, has spilled more dirt on Charlene Ruto’s Tanzanian husband, Isaya Yunge.

Nguemaa, who claims Isaya tried to hit on her, posted a series of messages from anonymous sources exposing Charlene’s husband.

From allegations of him being a scammer to claims that he abuses women, it seems Charlene didn’t do a proper background check on her man.

Check out the posts.
















The Kenyan DAILY POST.

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