ERIC OMONDI’s baby mama LYNNE NJIHIA appreciates him for supporting her as a stay-at-home mum – “I never take that privilege for granted”





Tuesday, August 25, 2026 - Comedian Eric Omondi’s baby mama, Lynne Njihia, has opened up about her journey as a full‑time stay‑at‑home mum.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Lynne praised the comedian for supporting her as a stay-at-home mum while continuing her career as a content creator.

She said the arrangement has allowed her to witness precious milestones she would never want to miss.

“I’m so grateful that my daughter’s dad has enabled me to be a full‑time stay‑at‑home mum.

“I’ve always wanted to be fully present for her, especially during these early years, and I never take that privilege for granted,” she wrote.

Adding: “I know these are my daughter’s childhood years, but they are also my motherhood years.

“I’ll never get this version of her childhood back,” she added.

While embracing motherhood, Lynne clarified that she has not abandoned her career or personal life.

“I’m still a paid content creator. I still travel, see my friends and enjoy my own life.

“My work gives me flexibility, and I love that it doesn’t take much time away from my child,” she explained.

Lynne and Eric welcomed their daughter, Kyla Hailey Omondi, on August 6, 2023, following the painful loss of their first child through miscarriage.

However, in April 2025, Lynne announced the end of the relationship for her peace, growth, and future.

Still, they have been cordially co-parenting, and from Lynne’s latest post, Eric is excelling as a father.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.



