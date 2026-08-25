DIG MASENGELI reveals police will name and recommend a ban on candidates they consider ‘unfit’ to vie in the 2027 elections





Tuesday, August 25, 2026 - Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has announced that the National Police Service (NPS) will recommend to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that individuals linked to political violence be barred from contesting in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Tuesday, August 25, during the launch of the Roadmap to a Peaceful General Election 2027, Masengeli said the recommendations would target aspirants whose track records show they have promoted or perpetrated violence.

“We will recommend to the IEBC those individuals who are not fit to run for office based on their track record of promoting or perpetrating violence in Kenya,” he stated.

Masengeli warned political goons and their sponsors that police will take firm action against anyone involved in violence.

“As much as you have all the freedom to do whatever you want to do, there are some limits when it comes to threats to national security,” he added.

His remarks follow renewed concerns over rising political violence ahead of the polls.

On August 16, at least four people were killed, several injured, and property worth millions destroyed during the Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay, where sponsored goons allegedly attacked supporters of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s team.

Recently, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon stated that the commission could take action against politicians linked to violence, including fines or outright disqualification from contesting in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.