End of the road for a cunning Luo man who has been using a Prado fixed with fake number plates to commit crimes - See how he was cornered along Mombasa Road (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, August 5, 2026 - A 35-year-old man believed to be part of a theft syndicate targeting motorists in Nairobi has been arrested following a dramatic failed escape at Sameer Business Park.

The suspect, identified as Malcolm Okello, was apprehended on Sunday, August 3, after security guards foiled an attempted getaway moments after a vehicle was broken into at the busy parking yard.

According to investigators, the incident unfolded when a female motorist returned to her parked car only to discover that it had been broken into.

A laptop, tablet and charger had reportedly been stolen from the vehicle.

Security guards quickly became suspicious of a Toyota Land Cruiser bearing registration number KDT 122Q, which was parked nearby with two occupants.

As guards approached the vehicle for inspection, the driver sped towards the exit while a second suspect jumped out and escaped on foot.

The escape attempt was short-lived after the vehicle was blocked at the park's exit, leading to Okello's arrest.

A search of the Land Cruiser uncovered the stolen laptop and charger, a separate vehicle registration plate, KDG 453W, wireless door jammers, and a metallic tool believed to have been used to force open vehicle doors.

Preliminary investigations indicate the Land Cruiser had been fitted with fake number plates to conceal its identity and may be linked to several similar car break-ins reported across Nairobi and its surrounding areas.

Police have impounded the vehicle and the recovered exhibits as investigations continue.

Okello remains in custody and is expected to be arraigned in court once processing is complete.

Meanwhile, detectives have launched a manhunt for the second suspect who escaped during the operation as investigations into the alleged vehicle break-in syndicate intensify.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.