Drama in Eastleigh as man beats up a foreman after suspecting he was having an affair with his wife - His wife sells porridge at construction sites (VIDEO)





Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - Drama unfolded at a construction site in Eastleigh after a man confronted a foreman he suspected of having an affair with his wife.

According to reports, the woman sells porridge to construction workers at the site.

Her husband reportedly became suspicious after noticing that the foreman was the one frequently calling her and asking her to bring more porridge whenever there were many workers at the site.

The suspicions escalated when the man visited the construction site and found his wife with the foreman on the rooftop getting mushy.

What followed was a heated confrontation, with the husband turning on the foreman as drama unfolded at the site.

Members of the public watched from a distance as the two men exchanged kicks and blows, with the incident attracting a sizeable crowd.

Watch the video.

Bibi ya huyu jamaa wa blue huwa analetanga uji kwa hii mjengo iko hapa Eastleigh. Anauzia watu wa mjengo.



Huyu bwana yake amekuwa akishuku kwamba bibi yake anagongwa na huyu foreman, juu kila time huyo foreman ndiye humpigia simu akimwambia, “Leo kuna watu wengi, leta uji… pic.twitter.com/DvawtoUiHW — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) August 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.