Woman left stranded after ex-husband sent a tow truck to repossess a Mercedes-Benz he had bought for her - JOHO once did this to BETTY KYALLO (VIDEO)







Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - A woman was left stranded after her ex-husband repossessed a Mercedes-Benz he had bought for her, following their bitter split.

The woman shared a video showing the high-end vehicle being loaded onto a tow truck, which forced her to find alternative means of getting home.

She had reportedly just come from work when the car was taken away, leaving her stranded.

The incident has sparked memories of a similar situation involving seasoned media personality Betty Kyallo after she broke up with former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Joho repossessed Betty’s Porsche in the middle of a highway following their split.

Watch the video.

Woman left stranded after ex-husband sent a tow truck to repossess a Mercedes-Benz he had bought for her pic.twitter.com/DbTz0eOcDT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.