Another video of controversial Mwingi Central MP GIDEON MULYUNGI letting it loose on the dance floor with a well-endowed lady emerges - Anapenda Wanawake Sana





Thursday, August 27, 2026 - Mwingi Central Member of Parliament Gideon Mulyungi left guests stunned at a wedding ceremony after taking to the dance floor with a well-endowed woman.

A video shared from the ceremony shows the MP pulling some energetic dance moves with the lady while holding her close and dancing to Kamba Benga music.

While some of the guests seemed amused by the MP’s actions, he appeared unbothered as he showcased his dance moves.

Watch the video below.



