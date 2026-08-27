Ohangla singer PRINCE INDAH’s side chick, EFFIE OSANO, welcomes their newborn son - Luo men have a weakness for “yellow yellows” (PHOTOs)





Thursday, August 27, 2026 - Celebrated Ohangla singer Prince Indah has welcomed a newborn son with his side chick, Effie Osano.

Indah has reportedly been having an extra-marital affair with Effie, which resulted in a pregnancy.

She took to social media and flaunted her new bundle of joy even as she tries to keep her affair with the singer private.

Although the Ohangla maestro pretends to be a responsible family man on social media, frequently gushing over his wife, he has often been accused of being a notorious womanizer behind the scenes.

See the photos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.