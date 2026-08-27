See how this married man was embarrassed by a LADY on social media after he refused to settle her dues after MECHI - Women can be ruthless





Thursday, August 27, 2026 - A married man was left with an egg on his face after a lady exposed him on social media, claiming that he refused to pay her after a private encounter.

The disgruntled woman paraded his photo online and launched a scathing attack against him, accusing him of failing to settle what she claimed were her dues.

The man’s marriage now hangs in the balance following the expose, with the allegations likely to cause trouble at home.

Check out the post.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.