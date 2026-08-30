Anafuliza Kasusu! Married man exposed for taking advantage of LADIES! Lies to them he is single and has 6 kids with different ladies! Real Jonasi (PHOTOs)





Sunday, August 30, 2026 - A married man has been exposed on social media over allegations that he has been misleading several women by claiming that he is single.

According to a post making rounds online, the man has six children with six different women.

The woman who shared the post warned other ladies to be careful, claiming that the man allegedly promises women marriage while hiding the fact that he is already married.

She further alleged that the man’s wife has been aware of his behaviour for years but has continued to stay in the marriage.

This is a real Jonasi.

Check out the post.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.