Anafuliza Kasusu! Married man exposed for taking advantage of LADIES! Lies to them he is single and has 6 kids with different ladies! Real Jonasi (PHOTOs)

Sunday, August 30, 2026 - A married man has been exposed on social media over allegations that he has been misleading several women by claiming that he is single.
According
to a post making rounds online, the man has six children with six different
women.
The woman
who shared the post warned other ladies to be careful, claiming that the man
allegedly promises women marriage while hiding the fact that he is already
married.
She further alleged that the
man’s wife has been aware of his behaviour for years but has continued to stay
in the marriage.
This is a real Jonasi.
Check out the post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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