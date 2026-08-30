Governor ANNE WAIGURU’s son weds lover in colorful ceremony – President RUTO was among guests (PHOTOs)





Sunday, August 30, 2026 - President Ruto was among prominent political figures at the wedding of Njuguna Waiguru, son of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, and his bride Joanne Rodriguez, in a colourful ceremony held on Saturday, August 29, at an undisclosed location.

The couple exchanged vows in a lush garden styled with maroon, burgundy, and green tones.

Joanne stunned in an off-shoulder lace gown with intricate beading, while Njuguna complemented her look in a cream tuxedo jacket, satin lapels, and tailored trousers, finished with brown loafers.

The guest list included President Ruto, governors, MPs, and other dignitaries, underscoring the Waiguru family’s influence.

President Ruto congratulated the newlyweds, urging them to nurture their union with patience, forgiveness, and enduring love.

“May your marriage be blessed with lasting love, abundant joy and many wonderful years together,” he said.

This marks the second wedding in the Waiguru family within weeks, following the traditional marriage of her other son, Don, and his partner Yvonne.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.