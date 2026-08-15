An M16 rifle linked to multiple murders recovered in Isiolo - Owned by a notorious bandit (PHOTO)





Saturday, August 15, 2026 - An M16 rifle suspected to have been used in a deadly trail of four murders across Isiolo and neighbouring Meru County has been recovered in an intelligence-led multi-agency operation in Isiolo.

The firearm, loaded with five rounds of 5.56×45mm ammunition, was recovered in the Kakili area of Burat Location by a joint team of police officers from Isiolo County, National Police Reservists (NPRs) and National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs).

Acting on actionable intelligence, the team recovered the M16 rifle, which is believed to be linked to notorious bandit Aloise Lochuchu, alias “Akoo,” who was recently charged with robbery with violence.

The recovery has opened a new line of investigation, with detectives probing the firearm’s suspected links to four separate murder cases.

The cases include the January 26, 2025 murder at Maili Tatu in Meru County; the July 20, 2025 murder of a businesswoman within Isiolo town CBD; the December 24, 2025 murder at Sakama Bar in Isiolo town; and the February 18, 2026 murder of a deputy principal at Leparua in Isiolo North Sub-County.

The recovery is a major breakthrough for investigators, providing a crucial piece of evidence as detectives work to establish whether the firearm was used in the four killings and determine whether it may have been involved in other crimes.

The rifle has been secured at the Isiolo Police Station armoury and will be forwarded to the National Forensic Laboratory for ballistic examination.

The examination is expected to help investigators establish whether the recovered firearm was used in any of the reported killings.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.