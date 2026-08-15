An AK-47 rifle stolen from a police officer recovered during a fierce gun battle along a busy highway (PHOTO)





Saturday, August 15, 2026 - An AK-47 rifle stolen from a police officer during a daring armed attack in Mavoko has been recovered nine months later after a gangster who owned the firearm was shot dead in a fierce gun battle with detectives in Machakos County.

The incident unfolded in the Mashokani area of Matungulu Sub-County, along the Koma–Kenol Highway, after detectives, acting on actionable intelligence, cornered a gang suspected of terrorising the area.

The suspects were reportedly cruising in a Toyota Harrier when detectives flagged them down.

Instead of surrendering, the gang opened fire, turning the busy highway into a scene of gunfire.

Detectives returned fire, triggering a fierce shootout in which one suspect, who was armed with an AK-47, was fatally wounded.

His accomplice, who was armed with a pistol, reportedly fled the scene and managed to escape.

Detectives have since launched a hot pursuit to track him down.

Recovered from the fallen suspect was an AK-47 rifle loaded with 11 rounds of 7.62×39mm ammunition.

Preliminary investigations established that the rifle is the same firearm that was stolen from a police officer during a violent robbery in Mavoko in November 2025.

During the attack, three armed men reportedly accosted the officer while he was guarding a residence in Athi River.

The assailants shot him in the chest and both legs before escaping with his AK-47 rifle, which was loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, as well as his mobile phone.

A search of the suspects’ Toyota Harrier also yielded eight mobile phones, four balaclavas, crowbars and torches.

Crime Scene Investigation detectives processed the scene, while the body of the deceased suspect was moved to Kangundo Level 4 Hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.

As the escaped suspect remains on the run, detectives have intensified the hunt for him as investigations continue to establish the gang’s involvement in other crimes.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.